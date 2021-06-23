Car burglars fire multiple shots toward dog walker in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire erupted on Lakeview St. around 2 a.m. after a resident inadvertently confronted armed car burglars, who began firing.

The incident is the latest one in a string of crimes that has one long-time anti-crime activist, selling his home.

It happened in the 400 block of 36th street around two this morning. Security cameras spotted 2 car burglars checking for locked doors and entering cars.

“Based on the video from my neighbors, it seems like he was going down and checking cars and got spooked by my neighbor across the street as he was coming out to walk his dog,” said one resident.

That resident walking his dog apparently prompted the would-be burglars, to fire off 6 rounds, caught on tape.

The resident walking his dog was not hurt.

“It was concerning I thought it was thunder or something,” said another neighbor.

Neighbors were awakened by the gunfire. When they checked their ring surveillance videos they pulled up images of the suspects casually checking car handles and entering vehicles prior to the gunfire.

“My daughter came in the room and said daddy what’s going on? I said there’s fireworks going off outside your window come lay down and I laid her down,” said a resident.

For years former Lakeview resident Gino Ascani lobbied for more crime cameras. Now he’s decided it’s safer for him and his family to live in Mississippi.

“What world are we living in that we have to carry a gun to take the garbage out at night,” said Ascani.

People living near this morning’s gunfire say they rarely go out at night.

“More patrols, just take it more seriously I always feel like I need to be looking over my shoulder,” said one neighbor, a college student.

“4 little ones in the city that you love, you kind of feel hopeless, you lock your door and that doesn’t keep them from trying,” said the neighbor.

“The winner of the fight is someone who can walk away, that’s what I’m doing,” said Ascani, from his new home in Mississippi.

So far, there have been no arrests.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating this morning’s incident as an aggravated assault.

