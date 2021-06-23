Cleanup efforts continue in the Kiln following flooding from TS Claudette

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Cleanup efforts continue after Tropical Storm Claudette dumped several inches of water across South Mississippi over the weekend, causing many homes to flood.

Despite the rain falling on Tuesday, many families were hard at work, trying to pick up the pieces after heavy rains brought flooding over the last several days. For some, the devastation was a complete surprise because they say their homes never flooded in any of the previous storms, including Hurricane Katrina.

The Fowlers live in the Kiln and were one of several families who have had their lives turned upside down due to the flooding. They woke up this weekend to water on the precipice of entering their home.

”(I) walked out the front door and the front yard looked live a river,” said Dallas Fowlwer. “I heard a dog barking - several dogs barking - in the neighborhood. Nobody’s lights were on so I went down the road to inspect and see what was going on and cut the dog loose.”

After rescuing the dog from drowning, Dallas woke up several of his neighbors, many of whom were unaware that their homes and possessions were in danger. The Fowlers then tried to drive away but the water was too high, flooding their truck. The family eventually got to higher ground and safety.

They say one of the reasons they moved on to the property where they live is because it had never flooded in previous storms.

”(Hurricanes) Katrina, Camille, the flood of (19)95... Nothing like this ever,” said Michelle Fowler. “I thought it was a joke. I literally thought it was a joke until I was scared to death.”

Now, Michelle and her husband are hard at work. Thankfully, they are getting some help from some good friends.

”First, I didn’t know if anybody would come through because everyone has to work, everyone has to make ends meet somehow,” said Dallas Fowler. “To have someone come over on their day off or on the weekend and give their free time, it helps a lot. It means a lot.”

Dallas and Michelle are now choosing to remain positive and thankful for what they have.

”At least I still have a roof over my head. I have my life and I have my kids and my grandkids,” said Michelle.

The family wants to specifically thank their friends, family and coworkers at Aqua Pool Company for all the love and support over the last few days.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.