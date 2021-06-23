Crews & Marceaux earn more All-American honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman phenom Dylan Crews and ace pitcher Landon Marceaux continued to add to their list of All-American honors. Crews and Marceaux were named Perfect Game Second Team All-Americans. While Crews was named a Third Team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Marceaux has already been named a Third Team All-American by Baseball American and by the Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and Crews received third-team All-America honors from the NCBWA.

A native of Destrahan, La. Marceaux was 7-7 on the year with a 2.54 ERA while striking out 116 batters in 102.2 innings.

He was also named a second-team All-SEC selection, Marceaux ranks No. 4 in the league in innings pitched, No. 5 in ERA and No. 7 in strikeouts.

Marceaux was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after defeating South Carolina on April 15, firing a career-high 12 Ks while working seven shutout innings. He was also a key piece in helping LSU win the Eugene Regional earning a relief win on two days’ rest in the championship game versus Oregon.

Crews was recently named the National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game.

A product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 going 89-for-246 at the plate in his rookie season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

He has also received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of Mike Fontenot, who blasted 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

He ranks No. 1 in the SEC this season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in base hits, No. 3 in runs scored, No. 3 in doubles, No. 4 in on-base percentage (.453) and No. 5 in home runs.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 going 10-for-21 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

