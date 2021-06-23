Developers, residents meet to discuss future of Esplanade Mall, Rivertown

KENNER (WVUE) -Kenner City leaders hope a pair of recommendations will spur reinvestment in two key areas of the city.

The City of Kenner has put together a wishlist as well as a look at what could-be for the Esplanade Mall area and Rivertown in a bid to spark interest in revitalizing the locations.

City leaders say both locations are under-utilized and offer incredible potential to developers.

They say the recommendations, fueled by input from residents, include the possibility of tearing down the mall buildings in favor of a city-center style of development including retail, single family and multifamily housing and even a hotel.

TSW, a planning, architecture, and landscape architecture firm in Atlanta, presented recommendations for redevelopment Tuesday night.

RELATED STORIES

City seeks citizen input for redevelopment plan

In Rivertown, the plans would call for residential housing with a view of the river and a focus on arts and entertainment.

“I keep saying, how do we get people to come over those railroad tracks?” Gail Yaden with Friends of Rivertown said. “Gendusa’s brings in so many people, you know, but we’d like to see it every night of the week, every day of the week.”

“I think more of the attention should be focused on Esplanade Mall and what we can do to bring that area of the city up and bring the tax base up there,” resident David Weathersby said.

“We rarely get to do this, we rarely get to speak up about what’s happening in Rivertown,” resident of 81 years Vera Perkins said.

The city hopes the recommendations will give developers a jump-start on potential projects.

“This is all about the future of Kenner,” Mayor Ben Zahn said. “We are excited to get these recommendations and move forward to make the most of these two very important areas in our city.”

The public can offer additional feedback before the final recommendations will be presented to the City Council at the Aug. 5 council meeting.

Click HERE to see the plans and submit feedback.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.