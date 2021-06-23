BBB Accredited Business
Former Hammond police officer pleads guilty to child sex crimes

Brad Core | Photo: St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
Brad Core | Photo: St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office(KNOE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Former Hammond police officer Brad Core, 47, of Tickfaw, pleaded guilty in the 21st Judicial District yesterday to charges related to sex crimes involving a juvenile, according to information provided by District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

He will serve time for the charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, oral sexual battery, sexual battery, and aggravated crime against nature.

Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc said that Core will serve 15 years with the Department of Corrections and time is to be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Core will register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life upon completion of his sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Taylor Anthony represented the State of Louisiana and Judge Jeffrey Johnson handed down the sentence, LeBlanc said.

The Hammond Police Department notified the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 22, 2018, that Core confessed to having a sexual relationship with a juvenile. Following his confession, an investigation was initiated by TPSO at the request of HPD.

LeBlanc said that the victim’s interview revealed Core’s participation in illegal sexual activities with a juvenile, under the age of thirteen.

