BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

GSU mourns the loss of Leon Thomas III, known as ‘The Voice of Grambling’

On Facebook and Twitter, users are asked to share fond memories of Leon Thomas III by using...
On Facebook and Twitter, users are asked to share fond memories of Leon Thomas III by using #TheVoiceOfGrambling.(GSU | Grambling State University)
By Alex Onken and Chandler Watkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Leon Thomas III, known as “The Voice of Grambling”, has died.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot was quoted regarding Thomas’ death.

The school says Thomas, also known as Leon or LT, left a lasting impression on the community. He announced at football games, pageants, and many other Grambling events.

On Facebook, the university is asking those with fond memories to share them using #TheVoiceofGrambling.

#Gramfam, we are saddened to hear of the passing of GSU legend Leon Thomas III. Our hearts and prayers are with the...

Posted by Grambling State University on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Former DEA Special Agent Chad Scott convicted of illegal property seizure

Latest News

Saints Linebacker Demario Davis will host a free family dinner
Dinner with The Davis’
It was a way to provide year-round jobs for farm workers in the Northeast Louisiana town of...
Heart of Louisiana: Panola Pepper
If you see Panola’s Gourmet Pepper Sauce, that is grandma’s original recipe.
Heart of Louisiana: Panola Pepper
French Quarter Fest drops Sunday schedule due to public safety and police staffing
French Quarter Fest drops Sunday schedule due to public safety and police staffing