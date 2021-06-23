Historic building demolished after a decade of efforts to save it

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A historic New Orleans building is now being demolished. Fox 8 takes a look back at its significance and the decade-long effort to save it.

The hulking stone building greeted passersby on the I-10 for the last 8 years. Danielle DelSol is the executive director for the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans. Del Sol said even with many renovations and the years exposed to the elements there was a lot to still love in the old structure. She said, “The building still was beautiful it still had wonderful arches is you know kind of eyebrows over the arched windows.”

Built in 1879, The building was made to stand the test of time, but not progress. Students studied at the McDonogh 11 building right up until it fell into the footprint for what’s now LSU Health University Medical Center. “The building was 142 years old and so it for 132 of those years it was a school,” said DelSol.

In 2013 Orleans Shoring geared up for the first building move to allow for construction. Then there was hope the building would be saved and repurposed. Christian Cancienne worked with the company on the move. Cancienne describes the construction, “The type of building materials they used back then- the mortar was made out of mud. So mud and bricks are holding the building up.”

Cancienne was excited about the effort. He said, “It has a lot of history and it was a McDonogh school and it’d be a shame to see a building like this go away. You couldn’t replace this building.” Preservationists decried the loss of the neighborhood and the school in particular.

DelSol said, “We found, you know, the declaration from the New Orleans city council in 2011 saying it would be egregious to waste of taxpayer dollars to tear this building down now after all. This was ten years ago .” The declaration referred to its post-Katrina renovation just a handful of years before.

DelSol said the choice not to incorporate the building in the campus added to the cost. She said, “You know it was initially renovated with $3 million of taxpayer money that went through FEMA and then when it was moved it was moved with taxpayer money twice and that was what we. . .our estimate show was about $320,000 and back then. Now this last step the demolition of the building bid that went out was for about $80,000 so once again taxpayer-funded.”

The executive director of the preservation organization said sadly as the building sat open to the elements and vagrants the more expensive a potential move and renovation became.

When the original plan from the city fell through LSU Health offered the building designed by William Freret to anyone wanting to take on the task.

DelSol said, “It is a loss for architectural character in the city and it just makes you think what could have been done.”

DelSol hopes the loss of McDonogh 11 acts as a cautionary tale. She said, “The lesson is that every building counts our historic buildings are a finite resource.”

She said it’s also part of the draw to the city. “They come for the food, the culture, of the music, the people, and the buildings. If New Orleans doesn’t look or feel like New Orleans people aren’t gonna come,” said DelSol.

The three million pound building has been moved three times in the past decade.

When it was moved in 2013, it was the largest building move in the state and the fifth-largest in the country.

