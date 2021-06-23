Man accused of killing well-known Tangipahoa Parish Elvis impersonator indicted

LIVINGSTON, La. (WVUE) - The man accused of killing well-known Tangipahoa Parish Elvis impersonator Jason Baglio has been indicted by a Livingston Parish Grand Jury, according to information provided by District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc said that Trace Pigott, 28, of Independence, was indicted yesterday in the 21st Judicial District Court for second-degree murder.

Trace Pigott was arrested by the NOPD while trying to flee from Denham Springs to New Orleans with his father on the night Baglio was killed. He was transported to and booked by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on May 8.

Arraignment for Pigott is to be scheduled within the coming weeks.

