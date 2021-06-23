BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

REPORT: Judge drops domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice

Derrius Guice
Derrius Guice(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Virginia judge has dismissed misdemeanor domestic violence charges against former LSU and Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The report added that during a hearing Wednesday, June 23, Guice and the alleged victim said they had reached a settlement and the resolution means the 23-year-old Baton Rouge native will not go to trial and the charges will not appear on his criminal record.

RELATED STORIES:

Guice was initially charged with strangulation, assault and battery (3 counts), and destruction of property in three separate incidents that allegedly happened at his Ashburn, Va. home, according to previous reports.

He was released from the Washington Football Team on Aug. 7, 2020, the day he was arrested.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Former DEA Special Agent Chad Scott convicted of illegal property seizure

Latest News

On Facebook and Twitter, users are asked to share fond memories of Leon Thomas III by using...
GSU mourns the loss of Leon Thomas III, known as ‘The Voice of Grambling’
Flood insurance concerns
Flood insurance concerns
Wednesday Afternoon Headlines
Wednesday Afternoon Headlines
Furloughed Four Catering
Furloughed Four Catering
Wednesday rain floods some areas
Wednesday rain floods some areas