Shelby: Sun & storms expected today

There will still be a fair number of storms around today with a few downpours. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

A slightly drier trend is expected as we finish the work week and start the weekend, but that just means more normal spotty afternoon storms. It could be hotter with less rain around, so heat indices will again peak near or above 100 degrees.

A tropical wave will approach the area by Sunday, increasing moisture and rain chances. At this time, significant development of the wave is not expected.

