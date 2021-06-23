BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women should not compete in Olympics, per report

Brett Favre at an event in February 2020.
Brett Favre at an event in February 2020.(Twitter: Brett Favre)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre criticized transgender Olympic athletes on his podcast, saying it’s “unfair” that they can compete in women’s sports.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, which Favre said on his podcast “Bolling with Favre” is “a man competing as a woman. That’s unfair.”

Hubbard became eligible to compete in the Olympics in 2015 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) changed its rules related to transgender athletes, according to an Insider article that broke down Favre’s podcast statements on the subject. The new rules require that people born male are allowed to compete in women’s events without requiring sex-reassignment surgery if their blood testosterone levels are less than 10 nanoholders.

“If I was a true female – I can’t believe I’m saying that – and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself,” Favre said.

The former pro-athlete continued that he has no issue with the transgender community, but he does not believe transgender athletes should compete on the Olympic level.

“It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled, if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine, I got no problem with it,” Favre said. “But you can’t compete against, males cannot compete against females.”

Favre also suggested that transgender BMX rider Chelsea Wolfe, who was chosen as an alternate for Team USA, should be banned from the Olympics after an old Facebook post surfaced in which Wolfe allegedly said she would burn the American flag on the medal podium.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Former DEA Special Agent Chad Scott convicted of illegal property seizure
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. that has been annotated by experts at the...
Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another
A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: 6-year-old wounded by stray bullet in Texas home’s garage; cries heard on video
A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: Sound of child getting shot by stray bullet caught on video
Denham Springs, Tiki Tubing leaves man with a bacterial infection.
Denham Springs, a float down the Amite leaves man with a bacterial infection