Blink 182 bassist reveals battle with cancer

(WVUE) - Mark Hoppus, the bassist for long-running pop-punk band Blink 182, revealed on social media today that he has been battling cancer for three months.

Fans first started sharing their concerns when a now-deleted Instagram post appeared today that showed Hoppus in a medical office waiting to receive chemotherapy with the caption, “One cancer treatment, please.”

Although the post is deleted, fans all around the world took screenshots and shared their wishes for recovery on social media.

Finding out that @markhoppus has cancer has me absolutely gutted 🥺@blink182 pic.twitter.com/T3Dg4SsNgF — James Selvaggio (@JimmyCannoli) June 23, 2021

Hoppus later made a post on the “story” feature on Instagram to clear up doubts over the musician’s latest news.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Hoppus added, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

He did not indicate what kind of cancer he is battling or what stage he is in.

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus reveals battle with cancer (Mark Hoppus' Instagram)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.