BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce: Something for everyone-Sun-clouds and storms

Same story different day
Same story different day(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There will be something for everyone. Sun, clouds and storms. There will be an areas of storms around today with a few downpours. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

A slightly drier trend is expected as we finish the work week and start the weekend, but that just means more normal spotty afternoon storms. It could be hotter with less rain around, so heat indices will again peak near or above 100 degrees.

A tropical wave will approach the area by Sunday, increasing moisture and rain chances. At this time, significant development of the wave is not expected. Daily downpours could last well into next week.

Additionally, there are a couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic to watch. We have plenty of time to watch with significant development not expected through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell

Latest News

Thurs. morning forecast: Summer-style downpours and heat
Thurs. morning forecast: Summer-style downpours and heat
Rain Chances
Shelby: Summer-style downpours and heat
Wednesday: evening weather forecast
Wednesday: evening weather forecast
Tropical wave moves in for late weekend
Not as stormy late week