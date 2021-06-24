Bruce: Something for everyone-Sun-clouds and storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There will be something for everyone. Sun, clouds and storms. There will be an areas of storms around today with a few downpours. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

BRUCE: Sun and storms again. Areas with rain may see heavy downpours. Areas with little to no rain will see hot high temps in the 90-92° range. With humidity it feels like 100°+ pic.twitter.com/p1DKS8sdnU — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 24, 2021

A slightly drier trend is expected as we finish the work week and start the weekend, but that just means more normal spotty afternoon storms. It could be hotter with less rain around, so heat indices will again peak near or above 100 degrees.

A tropical wave will approach the area by Sunday, increasing moisture and rain chances. At this time, significant development of the wave is not expected. Daily downpours could last well into next week.

Additionally, there are a couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic to watch. We have plenty of time to watch with significant development not expected through the weekend.

