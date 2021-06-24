BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

City officials clear roadways in the Irish Channel where unknown animal remains were dumped

City officials clear roadways in the Irish Channel where unknown animal remains were dumped
City officials clear roadways in the Irish Channel where unknown animal remains were dumped(NOLA Ready Twitter)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The intersection of Religious and Celeste Streets was cleared this afternoon after the discovery of a significant amount of unknown animal remains that were dumped on the side of the roadway, according to a social media post from NOLA Ready.

Little is known about the situation so far but the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office said that the Audubon Zoo is assisting the NOPD in the investigation and that the animal in question is likely a cow, noting that the remains indicate the animal is terrestrial in nature.

The Irish Channel mystery animal dumping was responded to HazMat & Sanitation crews, NOPD, and NOFD.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell

Latest News

Brad Core | Photo: St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
Former Hammond police officer pleads guilty to child sex crimes
Restaurant incentives
Restaurants still struggle to fill positions
State bariatric surgery
State bariatric surgery
Biden crime plan
Biden crime plan