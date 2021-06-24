BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Man with knife sticking out of his head was driving himself to the ER, suspect arrested by Pueblo Police

Pueblo police are reporting a man was stabbed in the head and was trying to drive himself to...
Pueblo police are reporting a man was stabbed in the head and was trying to drive himself to the hospital 6/23/21.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed in the head Wednesday night.

Pueblo police got the call at about 10:38 p.m. Police are reporting the victim was driving a car headed towards an emergency room. Officers were able to locate the vehicle with the victim and a female passenger inside. When officers made contact with the victim, a knife was still sticking out of his head.

The victim’s passenger was able to provide a description of the suspect. Pueblo police were able to take the suspect into custody a short time later off Lake Avenue.

It isn’t clear what led up to the alleged attack, or if the victim and suspect knew each other, but 11 News will be following up on this story.

The victim is expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell

Latest News

#41 Alvin Kamara, Bucs at Saints (Sept. 9, 2018)
Overtime Podcast #241: Saints Position Breakdown - Running Back
On Facebook and Twitter, users are asked to share fond memories of Leon Thomas III by using...
GSU mourns the loss of Leon Thomas III, known as ‘The Voice of Grambling’
Mike Hoss announced as 'Voice of the Saints'
Mike Hoss named ‘Voice of the Saints’
Trace Pigott is in NOPD custody
Man accused of killing well-known Tangipahoa Parish Elvis impersonator indicted
Brad Core | Photo: St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
Former Hammond police officer pleads guilty to child sex crimes