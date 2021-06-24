Man with knife sticking out of his head was driving himself to the ER, suspect arrested by Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed in the head Wednesday night.

Pueblo police got the call at about 10:38 p.m. Police are reporting the victim was driving a car headed towards an emergency room. Officers were able to locate the vehicle with the victim and a female passenger inside. When officers made contact with the victim, a knife was still sticking out of his head.

The victim’s passenger was able to provide a description of the suspect. Pueblo police were able to take the suspect into custody a short time later off Lake Avenue.

It isn’t clear what led up to the alleged attack, or if the victim and suspect knew each other, but 11 News will be following up on this story.

The victim is expected to survive.

his female passenger gave officers a description of the suspect & Ofc. Greg Golden soon located him on Lake Ave. He’s in custody & the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xbraYJXwud — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.