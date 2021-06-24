Missing Morgan City woman possibly seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department is asking for people to be on the lookout for a woman reported missing from there who was possibly seen in the Baton Rouge area.

According to police, Mary Landry was last seen in the Morgan City area on June 1 but a sighting of her was reported in the Baton Rouge area.

She is described as 5-foot7 and 120 pounds.

Anyone who spots her is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.

