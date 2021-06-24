BBB Accredited Business
New York to add ‘X’ gender mark on government IDs

An example of what a nonbinary ID card looks like in Washington. (Source: Washington State Department of Licensing)
An example of what a nonbinary ID card looks like in Washington. (Source: Washington State Department of Licensing)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers will be able to designate their sex as “female,” “male” or “X” on a driver’s license and birth certificate under a law that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he signed Thursday.

Nonbinary New Yorkers sued in March arguing the state was discriminating against them by failing to provide the “X” option to indicate nonbinary, intersex, undesignated or other.

The new law will take effect in 180 days.

Bill supporters, including Democratic sponsors Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, said it’s too hard for transgender, gender nonconforming, nonbinary and intersex New Yorkers to obtain accurate ID documents needed to access health care, employment, travel, housing and education.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

