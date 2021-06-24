NOPD investigating homicide in Seventh District
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a homicide in 6700 block of Bundy Road. Initial reports show a male gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
An individual has been detained for questioning during the investigation.
No additional information is available.
