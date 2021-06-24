BBB Accredited Business
Overtime Podcast #241: Saints Position Breakdown - Running Back

#41 Alvin Kamara, Bucs at Saints (Sept. 9, 2018)
#41 Alvin Kamara, Bucs at Saints (Sept. 9, 2018)(Mark Lagrange)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will certainly look different at quarterback, but the rest of the offensive backfield remains elite. Led by Alvin Kamara, this group of running backs is one of the most talented and productive, top-to-bottom, in the NFL. In addition to Kamara, both Latavius Murray and Ty Montgomery have proven that they can deliver big performances when their number’s called.

On Episode #241 of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss the running back room and how it can shape the offense in the Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill era.

Sean Fazende on the Saints running backs as a whole:

“Strength of the team. Let’s just call it what it is. It’s the only group that is at the same level, in terms of depth and talent, as they were a year ago. And when you go back and you look at what this team was around week nine or ten last year and the way they finished out the season, it became a running team.”

Chris Hagan on the importance of leaning on the run game:

“I think good teams have to run the ball at some point. At some point, you need to at least have that ability in your back pocket. I think that’s what the Bucs did really well in the playoffs. I think that’s what the Chiefs were not able to do, and that’s why that offense is somewhat of an anomaly sometimes, because they are so successful without a real running game. Yes, Green Bay’s identity might be Aaron Rodgers. But they still ran the ball extremely well with Aaron Jones. Buffalo has a prolific passing game with Josh Allen, but Josh Allen can still run the ball, and they still leaned on Devin Singletary and Zack Moss when they needed to. They have a running game.”

