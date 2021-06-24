POLICE: Approximately $115k in narcotics seized from Lake Charles residence

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Approximately $115,500 in narcotics was seized from a Lake Charles residence on June 8, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, detectives assigned to the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a narcotics investigation which led them to a residence on Tom Hebert Road, according to Major Kevin Kirkum, department spokesman. Police identified the residence as that of Casey Dean Soldier, 24, and Sidney Harper, 22.

Upon making contact with Harper, detectives established probable cause to detain her and secured the residence pending a narcotics search warrant, Kirkum said.

Kirkum says Soldier was not at the residence at that time but a child was present.

After obtaining a search warrant and searching the residence, detectives located and seized approximately 53 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 171 pounds of THC candy and/or edibles, 3.91 pounds of THC wax and/or oil, 1 money counter, 17 firearms, and a large amount of various caliber ammunition, according to Kirkum.

Police say the street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.

Sidney Harper, 22, and Casey Dean Soldier, 24. (LCPD)

Harper was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS; illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17 years of age; and money laundering. Harper’s bond was set at $490,500 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

An arrest warrant for Casey Soldier was obtained for possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS; illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17 years of age; and money laundering. Soldier’s bond was set at $490,500 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Police say Soldier was later located and arrested on the outstanding warrants

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.