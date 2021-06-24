BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Restaurants still struggle to fill positions

Industry leaders are working hard to attract new employees, but still find restaurants are short-staffed.
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While the hospitality and service industries make a comeback, restaurants are still struggling to fill positions.

Restaurants-- like Katie’s in Mid-City-- are seeing an increase in business as COVID-19 restrictions lift, but they’re feeling the pressure of being busy and understaffed.

“If we fill up all the tables, then we don’t enough servers for it,” said Michael Cooke, Manager at Katie’s.

He said the problem is there aren’t that many applicants, and often times the expectations are far-reaching.

“We’ve had some people say ‘Hey, I want to be a server for $20 an hour.’ I can’t pay you $20 an hour to be a server,” said Cooke. “I’m sorry. Like, I wish I could but it’s not, it doesn’t work like that.”

Cooke said they’re making it for now with the employees they have, but it’s not easy. The demand in business makes it hard on the kitchen and crew. He said several positions are available for the taking; hoping for someone to walk through the doors to apply.

Other businesses are taking a more aggressive approach by posting up at job fairs to attract new employees.

“These businesses have had a devastating year with COVID they’re ready to get back up and running, but they need the talented staff to do that,” said Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company. “We are continuing to see people make job offers here today on the spot and I will tell you, many of these employers are ready to offer benefits packages, competitive wages.”

And that’s what the leadership team at Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts is doing-- offering long-term incentive packages and long-term career paths for growth within the company.

“To be honest with you, we are working very hard,” said Zeid Ammari, COO of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts. He said the pandemic wasn’t kind to the industry and the restaurant group.

“We went from 1,500 to 30 people down to 30 people instantly,” said Ammari. “We have built up from 30 people back up to 900 people today.”

But now the restaurant group needs to fill 400 positions..

With 20 restaurants across the city-- like Broussard’s, Cafe Maspero, and Flamingo a Go-Go-- the group is working to attract new employees by restructuring the pay scale, offering performance bonus packages, health insurance, 401K plans and more.

And while there are challenges now, both agree things are looking up.

“It’s just been real tough getting employees in here you know,” said Cooke back at Katie’s. “We’re lucky to have the people we have here now because without them we wouldn’t be where we are now.”

Many restaurants are also offering sign-on bonuses for new employees to help fill positions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell

Latest News

State bariatric surgery
State bariatric surgery
Biden Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond discusses details of the president's anti-crime plan that...
One-on-One: Biden senior advisor Cedric Richmond discusses the president’s anti-crime plan
Kerry Alexander, 36,
Second suspect found guilty in 2018 Raceland double homicide
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women shouldn’t compete in Olympics, per report