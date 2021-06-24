Runaway juvenile reported to NOPD Third District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a juvenile male reported as a runaway.

15-year-old Emile Williams IV was last seen by a relative on June 23 around 8 a.m. after a reported argument with his family. According to police report, Williams left the residence on foot and has not been seen since that time.

Williams was last seen wearing navy blue Adidas jogging pants, a burgundy shirt, and red and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional information on Emile Williams IV whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

