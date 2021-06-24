Second suspect found guilty in 2018 Raceland double homicide

RACELAND, La (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Raceland man arrested in December of 2018 on two counts of 2nd Degree Murder was convicted by a Lafourche Parish Jury today, June 23rd. The Honorable F. Hugh Larose presided over the three-day trial.

Kerry Alexander, 36, along with his accomplice and brother, Jerrell Alexander, who was found guilty at trial of 2nd Degree Murder in December of 2019, shot and killed the two victims, Jeremiah Ballard and Marcel Turner, in the garage of the Ballard family home on Market Street in Raceland in December of 2018.

During the trial, the defense team claimed that Kerry Alexander was only guilty by association; implying that Jerrell Alexander was the one who committed the crime.

“How can this be guilt by association when evidence shows that the defendant is the one that set it up,” asked Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet. “It was the defendant’s gloves, the defendant’s mask, the defendant’s bag and the defendant’s gun that fired the shots that killed Jeremiah Ballard and Marcel Turner. Witnesses can be bullied and pressured, but forensic evidence cannot.”

George continued, “When you, the jury, find the defendant guilty, you will not be telling the defendant something that he does not already know.”

After under an hour of deliberation, the twelve-person jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict. Kerry Alexander now faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

