Silver Alert: Assistance needed in locating missing Vidalia woman

Maylene Craft Hobbs
Maylene Craft Hobbs(Louisiana State Police)
By KNOE Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Note: Louisiana State Police news release.

Concordia Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Vidalia Police Department (VPD) and is requesting assistance with locating Maylene Craft Hobbs, who was reported missing to VPD this morning. She was last seen by family members at approximately 10:00 p.m. on June 23, 2021, at her residence on Azalea Street in Vidalia. She possibly walked away from her home sometime during the late night or early morning.

Maylene Hobbs is an 86-year-old white female with short gray hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue top and bottom pajama set.

Family members confirm Ms. Hobbs suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Maylene Hobbs should immediately contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254 or local law enforcement.

