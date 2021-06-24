BBB Accredited Business
Southeastern stabbing suspect pleads ‘not guilty’ to attempted second-degree murder charge

Elizabeth Grace Johnson, 18, of Folsom, is currently awaiting formal charges from the 21st...
Elizabeth Grace Johnson, 18, of Folsom, is currently awaiting formal charges from the 21st Judicial District Court for an alleged stabbing incident on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University over Easter weekend.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The suspect accused of stabbing her boyfriend in a dorm room over Easter weekend on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University appeared in court last week to enter a plea and now awaits pre-trial motions, according to information provided by District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

Elizabeth Grace Johnson, 18, of Folsom, entered a plea of “not guilty” when she appeared for her arraignment in the 21st Judicial District Court on June 17, said Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc.

During the near-fatal incident, Johnson stabbed her boyfriend, Draven Upchurch, up to 8 times.

She is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Charlotte Foster for pre-trial motions on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

