Atlantis Proposes ‘Transformational’ Project for Kenner’s Laketown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Atlantis gaming corporation today laid out plans for what’s being called the transformation of Kenner’s Laketown.

It was recently granted approval for a 99-year lease for a proposed condo, shopping, amphitheater district to go west of the treasure chest casino.

The area around the Treasure Chest Casino has seen some big changes over the years and there’s more on the way.

“Like a French Quarter shopping area on a barge also with some condominiums all supported by some football and basketball celebrities,” said Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.

Atlantis gaming corporation has acquired the rights to a 99-year lease on land and water bottoms north of the lake, levee, and west of the Treasure Chest Casino.

“We have a lot of great projects going on in spite of this project but this one is taking priority,” said investor and former NFL quarterback Warren Moon.

Mayor Zahn says Atlantis proposes spending $400 million on a complex, which they hope will make liked it on a destination resort.

“I’m amazed that it has not been available before it’s one of the most beautiful locations in the state,” said Atlantis Gaming President Donald Bailey.

Atlantis’s announcement comes just weeks after the Kenner City Council approved a request from the Treasure Chest to move it onshore.

“The Treasure Chest has to work through the gaming commission and code enforcement to make that a reality and choose a site,” said Zahn.

The mayor is confident that both Treasure Chest and Atlantis will work together to make the project a reality.

“Everything here we want to keep it all working together as one unit they can both complement each other,” said Zahn.

Atlantis says it’s now working on designs and engineering for its project and construction could begin next year.

Atlantis’s project must still go through the Kenner zoning approval process.

The Treasure Chest has been approved to move its casino landside, no word on when that might occur.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.