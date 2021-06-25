Bruce: Stuck in a summer pattern this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are stuck in a summer pattern with sun.clouds, showers,storms,heat and humidity. this weekend will be no exception. Sun and storms are in the forecast once again. Isolated downpours are still possible. Temperatures will likely reach the low 90s in most locations, though. Heat indices could peak near 100 degrees.

BRUCE: 3 days in 1 graphic. Here is a look at you NOLA weekend forecast. No surprises, sun, clouds, spotty storms, hot and humid. Have a great weekend! pic.twitter.com/Ldw6YOQzBM — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 25, 2021

A tropical wave will approach the area by Sunday, increasing moisture and rain chances. Daily downpours could last well into next week.

Additionally, significant development in the tropical Atlantic is not expected through the weekend.

