City Park reopening Carousel Gardens Amusement Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in over a year, City Park is reopening the gates to the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park.

The amusement park is reopening July 2 with a preview day for first responders, and July 3 to the public.

The park is hosting a salute to first responders and an early Fourth of July celebration featuring a free musical performance and fireworks.

Park officials say they worked really hard to open the park for the summer.

Director of Recreation Services at City Park Waymon Morris said changes were made to the ticketing at the amusement park. Instead of paying per ride, it’s now built into the ticket so guests can ride the rides as many times as they want.

He said after a hard year, they are ready to reopen and welcome guests.

“It’s opening time!” Morris said. “We’ve been waiting for this for over a year. March 13, 2020, dealt us a blow. We thought that we’d be closed for two weeks and then two weeks turned into a very very long time. So we’re excited about reopening the gates.”

The park will also have food trucks on-site for their early Fourth of July celebration. Guests are encouraged to arrive early with chairs and picnic blankets.

While most of the rides will be open, the historic carousel will remain closed due to ongoing renovations. But park officials say it should reopen in the Fall of 2021.

Reopening events include:

July 2, 2021 – Carousel Gardens Amusement Park open to first responders from 11 am – 6 pm.

July 3, 2021 – Carousel Gardens Amusement Park reopens to the public from 11 am – 6 pm.

July 3, 2021 – 3rd of July Celebration presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn from 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm.

