‘Coffeehouse Couch Concerts’ coming to Ponchatoula to celebrate songwriting

Ponchatoula coffeehouse launches 'Couch Concerts'
Ponchatoula coffeehouse launches 'Couch Concerts'(Callie Hines)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - On typical days, the Stowaway Coffeehouse is open for customers either starting up or winding down from their daily routines, but starting next month the small shop on NW Railroad Ave. in Ponchatoula will become a “listening room” after hours for songwriters.

Once a month, the coffeehouse will host intimate shows for artists to share their songs and stories. The series will launch on Friday, July 23 with a start time of 7:30 p.m. featuring shop owner Callie Hines, a songwriter herself, and hometown songwriter Jesse Brooks. The featured artists for the next upcoming months will be announced soon, Hines said.

“Ponchatoula has always been a town that can express itself through art so we want to showcase that through music,” said owner Callie Hines. “There are a lot of talented songwriters here in our community and throughout the New Orleans region. These events are just another way to put our creativity on display. We love our strawberries and antiques, but we’re also more than that.”

Hines said that she’s holding the shows after business hours because she wants the venue to have an atmosphere of listening and respect towards the artist and that engagement is the key to a good show. She says that performances will be conversational in nature, similar to telling stories in a living room.

“I’m excited for people to be able to hear the stories behind the music,” Hines said. “I think that’s the part we too often miss out on when listening to music in other settings. When you have this close space you can truly feel the music.”

Ticket sales for the first show begin on Monday and there are two ways to purchase them. They can be bought at the door on the night of the event or purchased in advance at the shop counter. Hines said that seating is limited with a 25 person max.

Tickets cost $10 per person and each show will give 100% of the proceeds to the featured artists of the night.

For more information about ticket purchasing, call the coffeehouse at (985) 981-5696.

