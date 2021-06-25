Eviction moratorium extension helps renters, landlords frustrated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The CDC extends its eviction moratorium another month, and for renters facing eviction--they say it’s not enough time. But for many landlords, it feels like a lifetime.

While tenants who can’t make rent are protected for another month, the CDC says this will be the final extension of the moratorium.

“It sounds good on paper, but when you really look at it, it’s not a lot of time,” said New Orleans resident Glenda Cruz.

Cruz is struggling to make rent after losing her job during the pandemic and a health issue that has made finding work difficult. Today, she rallied on the steps of City hall with other renters who are in the same boat waiting for help.

“My rental assistance you know my application for rental assistance is still just pending,” she said. Cruz applied for rental assistance back in February and has yet to receive help.

A Fox 8 report in May shows the City of New Orleans Office of Housing Policy and Community Development doesn’t have enough money to serve everyone who applies to the program.

“It will create a crisis for these people if they don’t resolve these payment issues within the next month,” said eviction attorney Christoph Bajewski. He said this extension will only make the housing and money crises in the city worse, impacting the landlords as well.

“There’s no doubt in my mind we will see a lot of these smaller landlords lose their houses, loses their apartment complexes to foreclosure, “ said Bajewski.

This extension will cause landlords to lose money as they continue to allow difficult tenants to stay without any real legal possibility of having them evicted.

“As far as landlords, they’re just frustrated. Landlords are tired of sitting and waiting,” he said.

Back at City Hall, Cruz said she and her landlord have stayed in communication and are navigating this the best they can. But it’s not easy.

“We do hope it would be extended further um you know, and if it is extended further, I think we should take advantage of that time to give out funds and address the housing crisis,” said Cruz.

On the other end, the landlords worry this won’t be the last extension. And they will go many more months without pay.

City Court Clerk Austin Badon tells Fox 8, on top of all the eviction cases since the moratorium was put in place last year, they have nearly 450 evictions backlogged since February this year and it’s growing.

He believes judges won’t get to any of these cases until the fall.

The eviction moratorium ends on July 31st.

