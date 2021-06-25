Family receives devastating news for Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Family members received devastating news for the Bay St. Louis Entergy lineman who suffered an electric shock while working in New Orleans Wednesday. His family says his chance of recovering have dwindled.

According to a Facebook post by Cassie Lassabe, 28-year-old Cayce Seal had more significant heart and brain damage than they originally thought following the accident.

In the post, she says he’s resting and that ‘Cayce is preparing to give the gift of life so that he can continue to influence and impact others around him.’

She said also that the outpouring of support has made this journey a little more bearable.

