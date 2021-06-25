BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

FBI agent arrested for multiple sexual charges involving juveniles

FBI agent arrested for multiple sexual charges involving juveniles
FBI agent arrested for multiple sexual charges involving juveniles(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit and the United States Department of Justice of the Inspector General (USDOJ/OIG) arrested 51-year-old David Harris of Prairieville, La.

Harris was arrested on numerous sexual misconduct charges.

At the time Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

In February of 2021, the USDOJ/OIG and State Police received a complaint to alleged sexual wrongdoing by Harris involving multiple victims across several jurisdictions in Louisiana. Through investigative methods, evidence was uncovered of criminal acts by Harris involving both adult and juvenile victims with incidents occurring as far back as 2016. After a thorough joint investigation, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Harris out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Orleans Parishes.

Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish and booked on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13. Once released from Ascension Parish Jail he will booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for sexual battery and attempted third degree rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity, and witness intimidation.

This investigation remains on-going and no further information is available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

City officials clear roadways in the Irish Channel where unknown animal remains were dumped
City officials clear roadways in the Irish Channel where unknown animal remains were dumped
D.A.'s office
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. disciplines ADA for not communicating with carjacking victim prior to plea negotiations
Florida condo collapse brought back memories of the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel here in New...
Florida building collapse has eerie similarities to Hard Rock
Elizabeth Grace Johnson, 18, of Folsom
Southeastern stabbing suspect pleads ‘not guilty’ to attempted second-degree murder charge