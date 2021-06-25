BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Fiona Whelan Prine nominated for Member of the National Council on the Arts

Fiona Whelan Prine nominated for Member of the National Council on the Arts
Fiona Whelan Prine nominated for Member of the National Council on the Arts(White House)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVUE) - Fiona Whelan Prine, the wife of the late legendary songwriter John Prine, has been appointed by President Joe Biden as a member of the National Council on the Arts, according to a White House press release today.

“Fiona Whelan Prine brings an expansive viewpoint to the American roots music community as President of Oh Boy Records, the country’s second-oldest independent record label still in operation,” the statement read. “In that role, she oversees the multiple Grammy Award-winning recordings and publishing copyrights of her late husband, American songwriter John Prine.”

Whelan Prine also serves as Founder and President of the newly established Hello in There Foundation and has volunteered countless hours on behalf of Thistle Farms, a global nonprofit social enterprise dedicated to helping women survivors recover and heal from poverty, prostitution, trafficking, and addiction. Initiatives from her and her late husband have helped raise more than $3 million for the organization.

In the last year alone, her community involvement has raised more than $1 million for important social causes, including those related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whelan Prine was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and worked there as Business Manager for Windmill Lane Studios, considered Ireland’s premiere recording studio. She met John Prine at Windmill Lane before marrying in Nashville, Tennessee where they raised their three sons. She became a U.S. citizen in 2004.

John Prine passed away last year from complications brought on by COVID-19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

David Harris
FBI agent arrested in Ascension Parish on multiple sexual charges involving juveniles; set to be charged in 2 other parishes
City officials clear roadways in the Irish Channel where unknown animal remains were dumped
City officials clear roadways in the Irish Channel where unknown animal remains were dumped
D.A.'s office
FOX 8 Investigates: D.A. disciplines ADA for not communicating with carjacking victim prior to plea negotiations
Florida condo collapse brought back memories of the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel here in New...
Florida building collapse has eerie similarities to Hard Rock