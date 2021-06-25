Fiona Whelan Prine nominated for Member of the National Council on the Arts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVUE) - Fiona Whelan Prine, the wife of the late legendary songwriter John Prine, has been appointed by President Joe Biden as a member of the National Council on the Arts, according to a White House press release today.

“Fiona Whelan Prine brings an expansive viewpoint to the American roots music community as President of Oh Boy Records, the country’s second-oldest independent record label still in operation,” the statement read. “In that role, she oversees the multiple Grammy Award-winning recordings and publishing copyrights of her late husband, American songwriter John Prine.”

Whelan Prine also serves as Founder and President of the newly established Hello in There Foundation and has volunteered countless hours on behalf of Thistle Farms, a global nonprofit social enterprise dedicated to helping women survivors recover and heal from poverty, prostitution, trafficking, and addiction. Initiatives from her and her late husband have helped raise more than $3 million for the organization.

In the last year alone, her community involvement has raised more than $1 million for important social causes, including those related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whelan Prine was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and worked there as Business Manager for Windmill Lane Studios, considered Ireland’s premiere recording studio. She met John Prine at Windmill Lane before marrying in Nashville, Tennessee where they raised their three sons. She became a U.S. citizen in 2004.

John Prine passed away last year from complications brought on by COVID-19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.