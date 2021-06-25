I-10 closed at Chef Menteur due to wreck
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A portion of I-10 is closed Friday morning due to a wreck.
According to DOTD, the crash happened around 5:18 a.m. on June 25.
The left and center lanes were originally closed.
All lanes were closed around 5:45 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted to Chef Menteur Highway.
