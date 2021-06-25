I-10 closed at Chef Menteur due to wreck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A portion of I-10 is closed Friday morning due to a wreck.

According to DOTD, the crash happened around 5:18 a.m. on June 25.

The left and center lanes were originally closed.

All lanes were closed around 5:45 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted to Chef Menteur Highway.

