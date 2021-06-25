Man accused of trying to kill someone who was trying to buy $100 worth of meth

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A second person now is accused of shooting someone who was looking to buy $100 worth of methamphetamine, authorities say.

Lewilliam Adger, 26, of Princeton, was booked into the Bossier City Jail on Thursday, June 24 on one count each of attempted first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, monetary instrument abuse and being a fugitive from Shreveport.

Samantha Williams is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Bossier City police arrested the 23-year-old Shreveport woman Monday, June 21 in connection with the shooting that happened the afternoon of Saturday, June 19 in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of John Wesley Boulevard.

Detectives have found evidence that the victim, whose name has not been released, was in a vehicle with Adger and Williams when Adger allegedly shot him in his chest, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Ponder said.

Adger and Williams then reportedly fled in the vehicle, leaving the wounded man in the parking lot.

Bossier City Fire Department medics took the victim to Oschner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he is recovering.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive apprehension task force “located Adger traveling in an SUV in Shreveport and initiated a vehicle stop with the assistance of the Shreveport Police Department,” Ponder said.

“Shreveport police followed the vehicle into Bossier City. The driver pulled over at the intersection of DiamondJacks Boulevard near I-20, where police took Adger into custody.”

