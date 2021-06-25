BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A bit drier to start the weekend, but higher rain chances again by Sunday

A tropical wave moves in late Saturday into Sunday increasing rain coverage.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few heavy down pours managed to develop again today. The boundary that’s been sitting over the region helping to focus storms begins to wash out and should allow for a lot more dry time Friday and Saturday. There may still be an isolated down pour or two, but the coverage should be much less than the last several days.

Late Saturday into Sunday a wave of tropical moisture circulates around the west side of high pressure to our east. Rain chances will ramp up to finish the weekend on Sunday and stay elevated through Monday. There will still be many dry breaks.

