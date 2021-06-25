BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Rain picks up towards the end of the weekend

A tropical wave allows for more fuel for showers and storms late in the weekend into next week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s June and we can continue to expect waves of rain every afternoon. Temperatures hover in the low 90s with areas that get in on the rain getting a bit of a break with some spots seeing highs in the upper 80s. The trade off is unfortunately a few storms can be very efficient rain makers and lead to localized flooding.

A bit of drier air may linger on Saturday, but late Saturday evening into Sunday a tropical wave moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. That will increase rain coverage over the region to close out the weekend. There will be plenty of dry breaks both days. Monday elevated rain coverage continues with conditions back to typical 30 to 40% coverage by the middle of next week.

