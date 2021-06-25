BBB Accredited Business
NOFD is 124 firefighters short of minimum needed according to union president

That minimum is 694 firefighters, currently the city is budgeted at 570.
By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The ongoing struggle to boost manpower in the New Orleans Fire Department is only getting worse according to the local union.

IAFF Local 632 President Aaron Mischler says there are even fewer firefighters today than there were when this issue came up last February.

They get 65,000 calls for service a year which can be everything from fires to medical emergencies to a kitten stuck in a tree.

“It’s taxing on firefighters, leading to more injuries, it’s leading to more retirements and resignations,” Mischler said.

Mischler says day to day they try to get three firefighters per truck when it should be four.

“Which puts us at risk and puts the citizens at risk,” Mischler said.

In 2012, the superintendent gave the council a total of 694 firefighters as the bare minimum needed to keep the city safe. Right now, we are budgeted for 570 firefighters, although Mischler says it’s even lower than that.

The NOFD is anticipated to come in more than $4.78 million over budget this year because of all the overtime used to keep stations staffed.

“The Mayor and our new Superintendent, Roman Nelson, are working as hard as they can,” Mischler said. “We are set to hire in 63 new firefighters before the end of the year. They should be hired, but where we are now is, we’re still playing catch up.”

Chief Nelson said in a statement that the department has no shortage of applicants, but the hiring process takes several months, then another 24 months for training if they complete it. He says the department and civil service staff have gone above and beyond despite COVID hurdles.

But Mischler says the challenge has become how to make them stay. He says in 2010 68 firefighters were hired. Now, less than half remain.

“When you have Jefferson Parish next to us that you make somewhere around 40-percent more than us,” Mischler said. “Kenner had surpassed us last year and now they’re getting another seven and a half percent raise on top of that.”

$11.75 is the starting pay for a New Orleans firefighter. Mischler says one man he knows makes just over $15 an hour after 26 years in the department.

Pension is also something Mischler says we are losing in. New Orleans firefighters have to work 40 years before they get a pension.

“We get beat up doing this job and 30 years is a long time, so 40 is almost impossible,” Mischler said. “So, we want to work to get back to that 30-year pension, to make us competitive with the rest of the state.”

Mischler says a lot of people come here for the training and then leave for another department.

“Pretty soon at our graduations, you’ll have other cities just handing out cards saying get your training, then call me,” Mischler said.

Mischler is pushing to get the fire department added to the City Council’s living wage ordinance, which gradually increases a city employee’s pay to $15 an hour, what he calls a big first step.

The Council will be voting on the living wage ordinance Thursday, July 1.

Here is the full statement from Superintendent Roman Nelson:

“The New Orleans Fire Department is facing staffing shortages that were compounded by COVID-19. Emerging from the pandemic, overtime is being utilized to ensure the NOFD can fulfill its mission of responding to all emergency situations in the City of New Orleans to protect and save life and property.

The NOFD has no shortage of applicants wishing to join our ranks, but hiring a firefighter is a time-intensive process that takes several months to complete. Once a Fire Recruit is hired, the NOFD Training Academy lasts up to 24 weeks and not all recruits hired successfully complete the training process. Both the Fire Department and Civil Service staffs have gone above and beyond to conduct the hiring process, despite the hurdles posed by COVID-19.”

