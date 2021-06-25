NOPD looking for a kidnapping subject in the fifth district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a subject for a simple kidnapping incident that occurred on June 19, 2021.

At around 5:49 p.m., a male subject driving the pictured vehicle around the intersection of North Rocheblave and Reynes Streets enticed two male juveniles into his car by offering them $100 to mow a lawn. The juveniles did enter the subject’s vehicle, but they were let go. The same vehicle was also seen in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The wanted unknown subject is described as a man who was wearing a green shirt and blue cargo pants. The pictured wanted vehicle is described as a white Dodge Charger with a blue dealership placard with the word “Yakis” written on it.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the subject and/or vehicle is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free to 1-877-903-STOP.

