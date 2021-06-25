BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15.

Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice.

Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed.

After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him.

When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

Congressman Bill Cassidy
Cassidy says La., would be helped by the bipartisan infrastructure deal; thinks Biden’s ultimatum will hurt GOP support
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Cassidy on Infrastructure
Cassidy on Infrastructure
Atlantis Laketown Proposal
Atlantis Proposes ‘Transformational’ Project for Kenner’s Laketown