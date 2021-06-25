BBB Accredited Business
POLICE: Woman dropped off at hospital with multiple stab wounds, died shortly after

New Orleans Police say a woman was dropped off at a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was...
New Orleans Police say a woman was dropped off at a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a woman has died after being stabbed at an unknown location.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the woman was dropped off at a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Details are limited at this time.

The location of the stabbing is unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

