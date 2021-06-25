BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Runaway juvenile steals, crashes school bus; caught burglarizing vehicle

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODEAUX, La. (WVUE) - Police say a 17-year-old male has been arrested after allegedly stealing a school bus, crashing it, and rummaging through someone’s vehicle.

Thibodeaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue says the incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wed., June 23.

The teen was living at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility and ran away, police say. Witnesses told officials they saw the juvenile driving a school bus south of the city limits.

The juvenile crashed the bus into a pole in the parking of a business and attempted to drive off with the damaged bus, but was confronted by a witness and fled on foot before police arrived, the report says.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. the next morning, a car owner called police after noticing a juvenile rummaging through their vehicle. Police say when the suspect realized the car owner was calling police, he immediately fled on foot.

Officers were able to locate the juvenile, who led them on a brief foot pursuit before being taken into custody without further incident.

The teen is charged with runaway juvenile, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, and simple burglary. He remains in state custody pending court proceedings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

NOPD searching for kidnapping suspect
NOPD searching for kidnapping suspect
New Orleans Police say a woman was dropped off at a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was...
POLICE: Woman dropped off at hospital with multiple stab wounds, died shortly after
The pictured wanted vehicle is described as a white Dodge Charger with a blue dealership...
WANTED: Kidnapping suspect offered two boys $100 to mow lawn, police say
Firefighter short of safety
NOFD is 124 firefighters short of minimum needed according to union president