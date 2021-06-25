BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Sun & storms STILL in the forecast

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sun and storms are in the forecast once again. Isolated downpours are still possible. Temperatures will likely reach the low 90s in most locations, though. Heat indices could peak near 100 degrees.

A tropical wave will approach the area by Sunday, increasing moisture and rain chances. Daily downpours could last well into next week.

Additionally, significant development in the tropical Atlantic is not expected through the weekend.

