St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Breaking news from St. Tammany Parish, deputies say the vehicle found near I-10 near Waveland matches the description of the one belonging to a missing Madisonville woman and they say a body was found in the vehicle.

Deputies believe the vehicle belongs to 34-year-old Courtney Johnson who was heard from was Tuesday night. She was reportedly headed from Madisonville to Biloxi to meet friends.

They found what they believe was her vehicle this afternoon near the Waveland exit.

They say foul play is not suspected and that they’re working to identify the body found in the vehicle.

