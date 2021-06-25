Unknown animal remains dumped on Irish Channel street; removed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The intersection of Religious and Celeste Streets was cleared after the discovery of a significant amount of unknown animal remains that were dumped on the side of the roadway, according to a social media post from NOLA Ready.
Little is known about the situation so far but the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office said that the Audubon Zoo is assisting the NOPD in the investigation and that the animal in question is likely a cow, noting that the remains indicate the animal is terrestrial in nature.
The Irish Channel mystery animal dumping was responded to by HazMat & Sanitation crews, NOPD, and NOFD.
