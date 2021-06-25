Unknown animal remains dumped on Irish Channel street; removed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The intersection of Religious and Celeste Streets was cleared after the discovery of a significant amount of unknown animal remains that were dumped on the side of the roadway, according to a social media post from NOLA Ready.

Responders are on the scene of what appears to be animal remains in the roadway at the intersection of Religious & Celeste in the Irish Channel. Please avoid the area while HazMat & Sanitation crews address. pic.twitter.com/ymd44D1H0i — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) June 24, 2021

Little is known about the situation so far but the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office said that the Audubon Zoo is assisting the NOPD in the investigation and that the animal in question is likely a cow, noting that the remains indicate the animal is terrestrial in nature.

Update on the #IrishChannel animal remains:



Sanitation crews consulted with experts at the @AudubonNature Zoo this afternoon. The initial analysis indicates the animal was a terrestrial mammal, most likely a cow. The incident continues to be under investigation. pic.twitter.com/xgwdGAanE2 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) June 24, 2021

The Irish Channel mystery animal dumping was responded to by HazMat & Sanitation crews, NOPD, and NOFD.

Thanks to the swift work of @CityOfNOLA Sanitation crews, with support from @NOLAFireDept & @NOPDNews, the roadway is now clear. pic.twitter.com/l25TxyrLya — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) June 24, 2021

