WANTED: Kidnapping suspect offered two boys $100 to mow lawn, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a subject for a simple kidnapping incident that occurred on June 19.

At around 5:49 p.m., police say a male subject driving the pictured vehicle around the intersection of North Rocheblave and Reynes Streets enticed two male juveniles into his car by offering them $100 to mow a lawn. The juveniles entered the vehicle, but were let go, according to NOPD.

Detectives say the same vehicle was also seen in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The wanted unknown subject is described as a man wearing a green shirt and blue cargo pants. The wanted vehicle is described as a white Dodge Charger with a blue dealership placard with the word “Yakis” written on it.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the subject and/or vehicle is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free to 1-877-903-STOP.

