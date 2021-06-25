BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

WANTED: Kidnapping suspect offered two boys $100 to mow lawn, police say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a subject for a simple kidnapping incident that occurred on June 19.

At around 5:49 p.m., police say a male subject driving the pictured vehicle around the intersection of North Rocheblave and Reynes Streets enticed two male juveniles into his car by offering them $100 to mow a lawn. The juveniles entered the vehicle, but were let go, according to NOPD.

Detectives say the same vehicle was also seen in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The wanted unknown subject is described as a man wearing a green shirt and blue cargo pants. The wanted vehicle is described as a white Dodge Charger with a blue dealership placard with the word “Yakis” written on it.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the subject and/or vehicle is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free to 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

Runaway juvenile steals, crashes school bus; caught burglarizing vehicle
NOPD searching for kidnapping suspect
NOPD searching for kidnapping suspect
New Orleans Police say a woman was dropped off at a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was...
POLICE: Woman dropped off at hospital with multiple stab wounds, died shortly after
Firefighter short of safety
NOFD is 124 firefighters short of minimum needed according to union president