WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man with stroke-like symptoms from fishing vessel near Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard New Orleans sector medevaced a man with stroke-like symptoms off of a boat on Thursday, June 24.

According to a press release, USCG watchstanders received a report at 2:20 p.m. from a 150-foot fishing vessel, Lauren, near Breton Sound, of a 54-year-old crewmember who fell down and had stroke-like symptoms.

An aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer and hoisted the fisherman onto a helicopter. He was transported to a hospital in New Orleans and is reportedly in stable conditions.

Officials say there were no additional medical concerns.

