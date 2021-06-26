Former Tiger ace Aaron Nola ties 51-year-old MLB record

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger ace Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver’s 51-year-old Major League Baseball record for consecutive strikeouts in a game. The now Philadelphia Phillies ace struck out 10 consecutive batters. Nola becomes only the second player in MLB history to achieve that feat.

Put @AaronNola027 in the history books.



He struck out TEN STRAIGHT Mets, tying Tom Seaver's Major League record. pic.twitter.com/HoRtkAwzHS — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2021

Nola, would allow two hits over 5.1 innings pitch and finished with 12 total strikeouts. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate including an RBI double to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

However, Nola did not get the win and currently has a 5-4 overall record.

Nola also set the Phillies franchise record with his 10 consecutive strikeouts, the previous record was seven.

