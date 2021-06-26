BBB Accredited Business
Former Tiger ace Aaron Nola ties 51-year-old MLB record

Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the third inning of the first...
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT
NEW YORK (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger ace Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver’s 51-year-old Major League Baseball record for consecutive strikeouts in a game. The now Philadelphia Phillies ace struck out 10 consecutive batters. Nola becomes only the second player in MLB history to achieve that feat.

Nola, would allow two hits over 5.1 innings pitch and finished with 12 total strikeouts. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate including an RBI double to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

However, Nola did not get the win and currently has a 5-4 overall record.

Nola also set the Phillies franchise record with his 10 consecutive strikeouts, the previous record was seven.

