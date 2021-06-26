JPSO: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with dump truck

HARVEY (WVUE) -A person riding a motorcycle was killed Saturday morning after impacting a dump truck on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of 4th Street and Destrehan Avenue in Harvey.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on 4th St. and struck a dump truck that was turning onto 4th St. from Destrehan Ave.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe speed was likely a factor in the crash.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. An autopsy, which includes toxicology, will be conducted at a later date.

