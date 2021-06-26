BBB Accredited Business
JPSO: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with dump truck

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARVEY (WVUE) -A person riding a motorcycle was killed Saturday morning after impacting a dump truck on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of 4th Street and Destrehan Avenue in Harvey. 

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on 4th St. and struck a dump truck that was turning onto 4th St. from Destrehan Ave. 

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Investigators believe speed was likely a factor in the crash.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.  An autopsy, which includes toxicology, will be conducted at a later date.

