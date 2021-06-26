BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating Sixth District homicide

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Sixth District.

Around 9:40 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2300 block of South Roman Street

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

