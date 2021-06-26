NOPD investigating Sixth District homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Sixth District.

Around 9:40 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2300 block of South Roman Street

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

